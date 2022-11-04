Four in contention to become Taekwondo Federation of India head as governance dispute rumbles on

The Taekwondo Federation of India (TFI) is to elect a new President and Executive Board, with four candidates shortlisted for the head role of the organisation that continues to be in a governance dispute with another organisation claiming to be the legitimate governing body, India Taekwondo.

Shailendra Srivatava, Ishari K. Ganesh, Sanjay Sherpuriya and Prabhat Kumar Sharma are all in the running to become TFI President, with the list confirmed less than a week after a meeting was held between several disputed National Federations and a former Supreme Court-appointed judge, L Nageswara Rao.

The TFI is recognised by the International Olympic Association (IOA), but India Taekwondo is recognised by World Taekwondo.

Rao has also been overseeing disputes in the IOA, with the Supreme Court scheduling the National Olympic Committee's new elections for December 10.

Sport governance is in crisis in India, with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board on September 8 issuing a final warning to the IOA to settle its leadership issues or face "immediate suspension."

The IOA was given a final warning by the IOC over its governance issues ©Getty Images

That same day, the next IOC Session, set to take place in Mumbai, was postponed from May until September or October due to the ongoing issues.

It is unclear which body will be regarded as the recognised National Federation for all bodies.

Srivatava is one of the candidates for the vice-president position too, along with Rajesh Kumar, T. Harshavardhana, L. Sokun Singh, Santosh Kumar, Rohit Saxena, Rupak Debroy, S. M. Bali, Jaspal Singh, Chandra Vijay Singh Bisht, Pele Khezhie, Vinayak N. Gaikwad, Hiranya Saikia and Vinod Kumar.

There are three candidates for secretary general, nine for joint secretary and five for treasurer.

Sixteen are seeking a member position on the Executive Committee too.