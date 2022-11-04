The Cape Verdean Olympic Committee (CVOC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Cape Verdean Basketball Federation and Cape Verdean Surfing Federation to provide more opportunities for women in sport through coaching courses.

Increased participation of women and promoting gender equality are the key reasons for the agreement.

Through the Olympic Solidarity Technical Coaching Course, the CVOC is to offer short-term training opportunities for coaches who are officially recognised by the National Olympic Committee from basketball or surfing.

Part of the Olympic Solidarity's goals is to support the participation of women in training courses, making them account for a minimum of 30 per cent of the participants in these programmes.

This initiative looks to get more women in sports like surfing, both on the water and from a coaching perspective ©Getty Images

The basketball course got underway earlier this week and is scheduled to end on Saturday (November 5) in Barlavento.

Another is to take place in Sotavento, but dates have yet to be confirmed.

São Vicente is scheduled to host the surfing coaching course from Monday (November 7), going until November 18.

Filomena Fortes, the President of the CVOC, is one of only five female National Olympic Committee Presidents in Africa.