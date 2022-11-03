Athing Mu will prepare for the defence of her 800 metres title at the Paris 2024 Olympics under the direction of a new coach, Bobby Kersee, who already guides the career of the Olympic 400m hurdles champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.

Mu, 20, will move from Texas to Los Angeles to be part of the new coaching set-up.

"I'm excited for this opportunity to train with the track and field legend Bob Kersee", Mu posted on social media.

"Coach Kersee has the ability to further enhance my running skills and implement the tools needed to reach my potential."

Mu finished ahead of Briton Keely Hodgkinson to win the Olympic title in a United States record of 1min 55.21sec last year, becoming the youngest American woman to win an individual track gold at the Olympics since Wyomia Tyus earned the 100m title in 1964.

This year she beat her British rival to the world title in Eugene to become the youngest woman to hold Olympic and world titles in an individual track and field event.

Kersee has coached Olympic gold medallists in the women's 100m, 200m, 400m, 100m hurdles and 400m hurdles events, and also coached his wife Jackie Joyner-Kersee, a two-time Olympic gold medallist who still holds the heptathlon world record.

McLaughlin-Levrone has said she wants to add the flat 400m to her programme after winning successive Olympic and world titles in the 400m hurdles, during which time she set four world records.

Mu also has huge potential over 400m although she has not raced over that distance in a major championship.

Both McLaughlin-Levrone and Mu have wildcard entry as champions to their established events at next year's World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

This could allow either of them to run the 400m at the main US Championships if they so wished, with the possibility of qualifying in two events.

Mu's partner, 800m runner Brandon Miller, has also announced he is moving to train under Kersee.