Queensland plans to overhaul South Bank in time for Brisbane 2032 being laid

Queenslanders are being asked to have their say on plans to re-shape the much-loved South Bank location in time for the hosting of the Brisbane 2032 Olympics and Paralympics.

The Future South Bank Draft Master Plan includes proposals such as making Grey Street more pedestrian-friendly, improving the Promenade path along the Brisbane River, increasing green space, upgrading the Cultural Forecourt and creating a world-class maritime precinct.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, who is also Minister for the Olympics, says that more than 30 years on from World Expo of 1988 the time has come to plan for the 42-hectare precinct to be renewed and reinvigorated.

"South Bank is the People's Park," the Premier said.

"It's fitting that the people have a say in its future.

"More than 10,000 pieces of feedback have shaped the Future South Bank Draft Master Plan, making it a plan by the people, for the 'People’s Park'."

Deputy Premier and Minister for State Development Steven Miles said the Queensland Government is committed to ensuring South Bank remains a must-visit global destination, particularly with the Games on the horizon.

"South Bank's iconic beach, bougainvillea-lined arbour, rainforest and riverside greens, will be protected and celebrated," he said.

What the re-shaped Promenade on Brisbane's South Bank might look like as plans are laid ahead of the staging of the 2032 Olympics and Paralympics ©qld.gov.au

"The plan proposes more of what the community told us they love.

"It proposes more green space, places to enjoy by the river, people-friendly streets, improved active travel connections and more diverse dining opportunities.

"The vision is for South Bank to remain Brisbane's most lively, green, and inclusive precinct for current and future generations to enjoy."

The master plan proposes a range of ideas and improvements to help guide the long-term evolution of the precinct.

"It provides us with a blueprint to guide the renewal of older spaces, to integrate this precinct with neighbouring projects and precincts, and to enhance South Bank's appeal in line with state or city-wide initiatives," said South Bank Corporation chief executive Bill Delves.

"We encourage everyone to have their say on the draft master plan and help ensure South Bank’s legacy supports the future needs of our community."

Engagement on the draft master plan will be held over the next six weeks and will include a series of community pop-up information sessions and an online survey.

Public consultation closes at midnight on December 14,

"Following public consultation, and extensive industry and stakeholder engagement, the feedback will be analysed to help determine the final master plan, which is expected to be completed by late 2023," Delves added.