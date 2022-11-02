Danish Football Association to make donation per goal to support migrant workers in Qatar

Goals scored across all levels of football in Denmark this month are to benefit migrant workers in Qatar under a Danish Football Association (DBU) scheme.

The DBU will donate DKK10 (£1.16/$1.33/€1.34) for each goal scored this month - from grassroots level to the elite leagues.

More than 55,000 such goals were scored in November in 2021, according to the DBU.

That would amount to a donation of more than DKK550,000 (£64,000/$73,000/€74,000).

The choice of migrant workers in Qatar to benefit from the charity drive is a pointed criticism of Qatar's treatment of the group.

Qatar's poor record on human rights has been a dominant theme of the build-up to the men's FIFA World Cup, which starts in the country on November 20.

Denmark's kit for the FIFA World Cup has already been used to protest Qatar's treatment of migrant workers ©Getty Images

The DBU donations will go to the Building and Wood Workers' International, a global union federation.

Denmark's kit for the tournament features "toned down" badges which manufacturer Hummel says is "a protest against Qatar and its human rights record".

The DBU has also opted against flying out players' families, as would usually happen at a major tournament.

Denmark have been drawn in Group D alongside defending champions France, Tunisia and Australia.