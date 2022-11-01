Commonwealth Games record holder Jackline Chepkoech of Kenya highlights the list of five nominees for this year's World Athletics Women's Rising Star Award.

The 19-year-old set a Games record in the Birmingham 2022 3000 metres steeplechase as she won gold in 9min 15.68sec.

She also became a national champion in the discipline while winning the Brussels Diamond League this year.

Chepkoech's compatriot Faith Cherotich has also been nominated after triumphing in the 3000m steeplechase World Under-20 Championships in Cali.

She was also put into contention for the award after achieving a third-place finish in the Diamond League Final.

South African star Miné de Klerk is the third name on the shortlist.

The 19-year-old won shot put gold and discus bronze at Cali 2022 and throughout the year, she threw seven of the world's top under-20 shot put results.

Jamaican Kerrica Hill takes the fourth spot on the list.

The 17-year-old secured two world titles in the Colombian city in the 100m hurdles and 4x100m relay.

Her hurdles time of 12.77 was a new championship record.

Adriana Vilagoš marks the only European representative of the five nominees.

The Serbian won world under-20 and Mediterranean Games gold in the javelin throw this year.

Her Cali win defended her title from Nairobi 2021 while she also secured silver at the Munich 2022 European Championships.

The winner of the award will be selected by an international panel and is due to be announced on World Athletics' social media platforms in early December.

The Men's Rising Star Award nominees are set to be announced tomorrow.