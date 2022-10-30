Redland City Mayor Karen Williams, who was forced to quit the Brisbane 2032 Board of Directors after being caught drink-driving, has assembled a group to identify opportunities for Redland City to benefit from the Olympics and Paralympics.

Twelve community leaders have been appointed to the Redlands Coast 2032 Legacy Working Group.

Paddler Noemie Fox, a team C1 slalom world champion and the younger sister of four-time Olympic medallist Jessica, is among the 12 people chosen.

So too is Caroline Riot, Griffith University's director of Games engagement and partnerships, Sycamore School founder and chief executive Cindy Corrie and Michael Mrowka and Andrew Bradley, billed as sustainability experts.

"Council was looking for people who are passionate about ensuring Redlands Coast benefits from the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity presented by the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games and we were not disappointed, with high-quality applicants wanting to be part of this important group," Williams said.

"The 12 successful applicants bring a wealth of knowledge and experience and will work with Council to develop a legacy plan to ensure our entire community can benefit from this exciting opportunity."

The Redlands Coast 2032 Legacy Working Group is tasked with comin up with ways to leverage the Olympics and Paralympics for good ©Getty Images

Anne Livingstone, Delvene Cockatoo-Collins, John Brennan, John Simpson, Michael Choi, Sandra Jacob and Shane Rendalls complete the Redlands Coast 2032 Legacy Working Group.

It is not expected to hold a first formal meeting until 2023.

Redland City is in the Brisbane metropolitan area.

Redland City Council is in the South East Queensland Council of Mayors - a body Williams was representing on the Organising Committee Board.

After Williams resigned, Noosa Mayor Clare Stewart was chosen to replace her.

Williams refused to step down as Mayor in the wake of crashing her car into a tree under the influence of alcohol.

Williams was sentenced to 80 hours of community service and disqualified from driving for six months.