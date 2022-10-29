At least 146 people have died in Seoul in a crush among Halloween crowds while another 150 are said to be injured, just over a week after the conclusion of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) General Assembly in the city.

The popular nightlife area of the Itaewon district was the centre of the disaster in South Korea's capital city which has pushed the country's President Yoon Suk-yeol to call an emergency meeting.

Videos have emerged from the scene showing body bags on the streets, emergency workers performing CPR, and rescuers trying to pull people trapped beneath others.

Although it is not yet clear what caused the incident, there were reportedly around 100,000 people in the area to celebrate a Halloween event which was the first outdoor celebration where no facemasks were required since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to the crush, social media users had posted messages documenting the vast crowd and saying that it felt unsafe.

Choi Cheon-sik, an official from the National Fire Agency, said dozens were being treated in hospitals and the death toll could grow.

Officials say it was believed that large amounts of people began pushing forward in a narrow alley near the Hamilton Hotel.

At least 120 people have died in Seoul just over a week after it hosted the ANOC General Assembly ©Getty Images

It is said that an emergency broadcast had been sent to every mobile phone in the Yongsan District urging people to return home as soon as possible due to "an emergency accident near Hamilton Hotel in Itaewon".

More than 400 emergency workers and 140 vehicles from around the country, including all available personnel in Seoul, were deployed to the scene.

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon is on his way back to the capital city, after cutting short of his four-nation tour of Europe as a result of the disaster.

Oh attended the ANOC General Assembly and hosted a farewell dinner for delegates attending the event.

The General Assembly was held in Seoul from October 18 to 21 at the COEX Convention Centre.

Representatives from a total of 204 National Olympic Committees participated in the hybrid meeting, with more than 190 in attendance in person while the rest joined online.

It was the third time that Seoul had staged the event, after also doing so in 1986 and 2006.

insidethegames has contacted the IOC, ANOC and the OCA for comment.

More follows.