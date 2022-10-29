Olympic bronze medal-winning boxer Prince Amartey has died at the age of 78.

Amartey is one of just five Ghanaian medallists at the Olympic Games and reached the podium at Munich 1972 in the men's middleweight category.

He also won gold at the inaugural edition of the African Games in Brazzaville in 1965.

Amartey, who was a corporal in the Ghanaian army, also competed in the Kingston 1966 and Edinburgh 1970 Commonwealth Games.

In 1971, he represented Ghana at the 1971 World Armed Forces Games in Rotterdam.

"[He was] a crafty boxer whose talent was amazing to watch in the ring," said Markai Amarteifio, who managed a team of boxers in the Ghana Armed Forces team, including Amartey, as reported by My Joy Online.

"I have seen few like him."

Prince Amartey is one of just five Olympic medallists from Ghana ©Getty Images

Amartey was part of a golden generation of boxers in Ghana's national team which also included the likes of Rome 1960 silver medallist Clement Quartey and Tokyo 1964 bronze medallist Eddie Blay.

In recent years, it reported that Amartey was struggling financially and lived on the streets.

Upon hearing this, Amarteifio collaborated with the Ghana Armed Forces to set up a grocery shop to help sustain Amartey financially.

"The Ghana Boxing Federation urge the family to stay strong and will be available to support in giving our departed hero a befitting burial," the governing body said in a statement.

Amartey was buried in Accra yesterday.