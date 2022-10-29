Western Australia gets Parliamentary Friendship Group for Olympics and Paralympics

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has helped to launch Western Australian Parliamentary Friends of the Olympic and Paralympic Movements, a new quango aimed at encouraging participation in sport and spreading Olympic values.

Samantha Rowe, of Western Australia's governing Labor Party, and Peter Rundle from the opposition Nationals have been named co-chairs.

The Parliamentary Friendship Group (PFG) was launched at Parliament House in Perth in the company of AOC President Ian Chesterman and Paralympics Australia President Jock O'Callaghan.

Nine-time Paralympic swimming gold medallist Priya Cooper and former basketball player Andrew Vlahov - a four-time Olympian - hosted proceedings.

The PFG's stated goals include encouraging participation in sport, promoting the "values of Olympism and Paralympism" in fields such as sport and education, standing against discrimination in sport and supporting the quest for indigenous reconciliation through sport.

Several other states already have PFGs for the Olympics and Paralympics.

"It's wonderful to be here in Perth to launch the Western Australian Parliamentary Friends of the Olympic and Paralympic Movements," Chesterman said.

Hockey is among the Olympic sports with its national base in Western Australia ©Getty Images

"The Olympic Movement has the power to inspire all West Australians, to ignite a belief that the extraordinary is possible.

"Western Australia has such a rich legacy and love for Olympic sport, and this launch continues the state’s strong support of athletes, clubs and sports in the Olympic Movement.

"Olympic and Paralympic sport is a unifying force for good.

"With 45 member sports, that support programmes for every experience and capability level, there truly is an Olympic sport for every Australian.

"Together we can build better communities through sport.

"I thank Samantha Rowe and Peter Rundle for their leadership in chairing the PFG and I look forward to working with all participating members to maximise the positive outcomes Olympic and Paralympic sport can contribute to Western Australia."