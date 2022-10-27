The Queensland State Government has received a total of AUD $24.7 million (£13.8 million/$16 million/€15.9 million) from the Australian Government in the nation’s latest budget to deliver the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games over the next 12 years.

However, the state will be affected by cuts in the federal budget to the tune of AUS $1 billion (£558 million/$648 million/€643 million) for major projects, as the country aims to continue its COVID-19 recovery, as well as its issues with inflation.

These include the Hell's Gate Dam Project and the Urannah Dam Project, while the Rockhampton ring road construction has been delayed indefinitely.

However, Paradise Dam and the Sunshine Coast Rail projects continue.

"The Government will provide $24.7 million over 12 years from 2022-2023 to support the preparation and conduct of the 2032 Brisbane Olympic and Paralympic Games, including the oversight of infrastructure investment to support the delivery of the Olympics and the coordination of Australian Government operational guarantees," read the budget.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk spoke about the Olympics and Paralympics funding in her latest budget ©Getty Images

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the funding in her budget speech, outlining funding given by her fellow Labor colleague and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Palaszczuk suggested more funding could be coming in future, with the Queensland budget outlining departmental resourcing for the Games.

These are in the Department of Health and Aged Care, as well as the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts.

It is one of the first signs of Brisbane's preparations moving forward, having been awarded the Games at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics last year.