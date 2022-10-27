Alexandra Rickham, World Sailing's head of sustainability, has been appointed as a technical delegate for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games, joining Ricardo Navarro in the position for sailing.

The two-time Paralympic medallist competed at three Games between 2008 and 2016 - and now returns for 2024 in the non-competing role.

"I am thrilled and excited to be fulfilling this important role for my sport," said Rickham.

"Competing at the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Paralympics was the highlight of my career as an athlete and I look forward to supporting the delivery of an event which matches the expectations of our sailors and meets our strategic commitments to sustainability as an International Federation."

Alexandra Rickham has been head of sustainability since February ©World Sailing

Rickham was named head of sustainability in February, the same month Navarro was named as the first of the two technical delegates.

"Alexandra's deep knowledge of sailing as well as her experience as an elite athlete mean she is an outstanding candidate for the role," added World Sailing chief executive David Graham.

"Her appointment as a technical delegate for Paris 2024 is also a demonstration of our commitment to putting sustainability at the heart of our sport’s most visible event."

The Paris 2024 Olympics are scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11, followed by the Paralympics from August 28 to September 8.