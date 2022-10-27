Leaders of the French Polynesia Olympic Committee (COPF) and International Pétanque Federation (FIPJP) have met to discuss the potential of the sport appearing at the 2027 Pacific Games.

Pétanque has never before featured at the Pacific Games.

However, FIPJP President Claude Azéma has been in Tahiti for a meeting with COPF counterpart Louis Provost.

The development of pétanque in Oceania was discussed along with the Tahiti 2027 Pacific Games.

Tahiti was awarded hosting rights for the 2027 Pacific Games in November last year, beating a rival bid from Vanuatu and its capital Port Vila.

Tahiti has staged the Pacific Games twice before ©Getty Images

The sports programme is yet to be finalised; 23 sports, including three rugby codes, are due to be contested at next year's Pacific Games on the Solomon Islands.

Officials from the COPF will be expected to come up with the sports programme in cooperation with the Pacific Games Council.

Tahiti has staged the Pacific Games twice before, in 1995 and 1971.

Pétanque has its origins in France, the nation Tahiti and the wider French Polynesia region is classed as an overseas collective of.

Azéma's visit coincided with the Oceania Pétanque 2022 competition.