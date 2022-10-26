IOC sets up network for sports injury research over next four years

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has designated 11 partner research facilities which will work to develop preventative treatments for sports-related injuries and illnesses over the next four years.

Each will be known as an IOC Research Centre.

The programme carries with it a four-year grant covering the years 2023 to 2026.

"I am delighted that we will once more be working with many of the world's leading experts in sports medicine through these partnerships," IOC Medical and Scientific Commission chair Uğur Erdener said.

"These 11 IOC Research Centres are conducting vital research into athletes' health and the prevention of sports injuries."

Uğur Erdener says the 11 designated centres play an important role in advancing athlete welfare ©Getty Images

The scheme was first introduced in 2009 and institutions were invited to apply for the next four-year grant in a candidate process earlier this year.

"The IOC's desire to keep athletes at the heart of the Olympic Movement includes a robust commitment to athlete welfare, and we look forward to partnering with these Centres as they explore new ways to prevent injury in athletes," Urdener explained.

Among those chosen are the Australian Institute of Sport-based La Trobe University Sport and Exercise Medicine Research Centre in Melbourne which continues its involvement in the scheme from 2019.

Original Research: The researcher behind the popular "Running Myth" blog series brings you a systematic review on the effectiveness of prevention & management of knee injuries in runners!



Bravo @JamesA_15 👏https://t.co/2eM3FWINhM#running #myths #infographic pic.twitter.com/v9mAnlk6Am — La Trobe SEMRC (@LaTrobeSEM) October 21, 2022

The French National Institute of Sport, Expertise and Performance (INSEP) in Paris was also part of the scheme during the last cycle and has been chosen to continue as well.

The 11 selected include reflect centres on every continent.

Establishments in Denmark, Canada, the United States, Britain, South Africa, The Netherlands, Norway, South Korea, Switzerland, Belgium and Luxembourg complete the network.

The IOC believes the partnerships have helped establish long-term research programmes and helped establish links with different research organisations and made the transfer of knowledge much easier.