The Austrian Ski Association (ÖSV) has announced a new long-term partnership with the Tyrol Tourist Board that is due to run until 2028.

A "Letter of Intent" between the two organisations was signed just days before the Austrian resort of Sölden in Tyrol staged the opening stage of the 2022-2023 Alpine Ski World Cup season on Sunday (October 23).

It is an extension of a partnership that has run for more than 30 years.

ÖSV President Roswitha Stadlober claimed that the announcement of the deal prior to the World Cup event in Sölden and new season was a "very good omen to get off to a flying start".

"Together we are very motivated to put new, contemporary and creative plans into practice," said Stadlober.

Tyrol's Governor Günther Platter believes the cooperation with the ÖSV has made a "major contribution to our country being the number one sports country in the Alps today".

Sölden in Tyrol staged the opening Alpine Ski World Cup event of the season ©Getty Images

"We are thus making a clear commitment to the sporting region of Tyrol and a partnership that we have often been envied for on the one hand, and which on the other hand we want to continue and develop positively with a great deal of innovative strength and sporting spirit," added Tyrol's Deputy Governor Josef Geisler.

Details of the cooperation between ÖSV and Tyrol Tourist Board are set to be agreed before the end of the year, but it is expected to include a commitment to continue hosting World Cup events in the state.

"The fundamental decision supported by the state of Tyrol lays the basis for the perception of the 'Tyrol' brand in winter sports," said Karin Seiler, managing director of Tyrol Tourist Board.

"In a partnership of equals with the ÖSV, we must now make even better use of this successful positioning in top-class sport to address potential holiday guests."

ÖSV general secretary Christian Scherer added: "The importance and also the radiance of our joint partnership, which began more than 30 years ago on the initiative of Peter Schröcks Nadel, was decisive that in discussions with the representatives of the state of Tyrol, it quickly became clear to both sides that they wanted to continue this tried-and-tested partnership up to and including the 2027-2028 season."