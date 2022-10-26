The United Arab Emirates National Olympic Committee (UAE NOC) welcomed International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice-president Ser Miang Ng to its headquarters in Dubai.

Azza bint Sulaiman, assistant secretary general for administrative and financial affairs for the UAE NOC, met the Singaporean official.

They discussed cooperation between the IOC and the Middle East country.

The assistant secretary general was keen to emphasise the outcomes of last year’s meeting between Ng and UAE NOC President Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Azza bint Sulaiman is keen to strengthen the UAE NOC's cooperation with the IOC ©UAE NOC

Gender balance and the 15 recommendations contained in the Olympic Agenda 2020+5 were among the topics discussed at the meeting as well as preparations for the 2023 Gulf Youth Games and 2024 International Conference on Sports Medicine which are both due to be staged in the UAE.

Bint Sulaiman also underlined the UAE’s efforts to strengthen bilateral relations and foster cooperation with sporting organisations.

"Yesterday we signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Uzbek Olympic Committee and today we meet with a prominent official at the parent Olympic institution," she said.

"We are keen to build partnerships and open new channels of communication with everyone and create an Olympic Movement that consolidates the name of the United Arab Emirates and the National Olympic Committee and enhances the bonds of cooperation and mutual understanding between sports institutions."