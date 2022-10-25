Germany’s overnight leaders Luise Wanser and Philipp Autenrieth maintained their advantage in the two races that concluded qualifying on day two of the 470 Sailing World Championship in Sdot Yam, Israel.

Victory in the opening race followed by a seventh place kept them three points in front of Austria’s Lara Vadlau and Lukas Mahr, but it was their fast-rising fellow Germans Simon Diesch and Anna Markfort who made the biggest impact as they won both qualifying races in their group to go third overall, two points further back.

Tomorrow will see the first of the gold and silver fleet competition in this novel mixed discipline that will make its debut at the Paris 2024 Olympics, with two races scheduled in each.

"It was so hectic out there, so shifty, so gusty, and today was like a hundred times more tricky and crazy than yesterday, so we're happy to come away with another race win and a seventh," Wanser told Sail World.

Vadlau, the 2014 women’s world champion, added: "Our coach told us from the beginning to be really consistent, to avoid any big mistakes, and so far we have managed that.

470 World Championship at Sdot Yam Sailing Club, Israel Day 2: Deutschland dominates despite a difficult day - @470Sailing #470Worlds https://t.co/kacnwTLsjH pic.twitter.com/w4ZXhy4gLb — Sail-World.com (@SailWorldNews) October 25, 2022

"We're in a good space and we have a good feeling going into the gold fleet."

Fourth and fifth place are held respectively by Keiju Okada and Miho Yoshioka of Japan and China’s Jianyong Xu and Yahan Tu.

At the end of day one home hopes Camille Lecointre and Jérémie Mion were back in 24th overall but after scores of four and three today they moved up to tenth.

Lecointre, an Olympic medallist from the past two Games, only teamed up with 2018 men's 470 world champion Mion a few weeks ago.

She gave birth to her second child just three months ago so training time has been limited and this is the new team's first regatta together.

Missing the cut for the top 30 gold fleet places, by a single point, were former women's world champion Ai Kondo and Naoya Kimura of Japan, while 2008 Olympic bronze medallist Isabel Swan and Henrique Haddad of Brazil also failed to make it.