The Royal Spanish Swimming Federation (RFEN) has become the second National Federation to sign up to the Spanish Olympic Committee (COE) sustainability manifesto.

The RFEN follows the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) in joining the COE initiative.

Nine areas of strategic focus make up the COE sustainability manifesto, and signing up to the initiative means the RFEN is committed to developing and implementing a sustainability agenda conscious of all nine.

Personal health, energy efficiency, sustainable transport, gender equality, digitisation, education, water policies, social action and the circular economy are the nine pillars.

The COE claims its sustainability manifesto is in accordance with the 2015 Paris Agreement and is designed to foster greater collaboration on issues of sustainability within Olympic sports in Spain.

RFEN President Fernando Carpena signed an agreement along with COE counterpart Alejandro Blanco at the CO headquarters in Madrid.

Luis Rubiales, President of the RFEF, did the same last month.

The COE claims its sustainability manifesto positions it to be a catalyst for change and use Olympic athletes to educate the general public on green issues.

On top of the agreements with the RFEN and RFEF, the COE is also collaborating with United Nations Institute for Professional Training and Research centre CIFAL Málaga on a course which examines sustainable development goals.