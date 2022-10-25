Women's downhill races in Zermatt and Cervinia have been cancelled because of snow conditions.

Back-to-back downhill contests had been planned on November 5 and 6, but now join the men's races a week earlier in being called off.

After inclement weather in Sölden also led to the women's giant slalom race being abandoned last weekend, it means the first three women's races of the Alpine Ski World Cup season are all off.

Local organisers have blamed rain and high temperatures for the lower part of the Gran Becca course not being in fit condition for racing.

An International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) snow inspection was held today which confirmed the bad news.

"If the temperatures were two to three degrees colder in the last seven days, we would have had heavy snowfall all the way to the finish area and we could have produced technical snow," Organising Committee President Franz Julen said.

After today's snow control in Zermatt-Cervinia, the two women's downhill races scheduled for November 5th and 6th, have been cancelled due to the warm weather conditions.

"Nature must be respected and accepted.

"The FIS were left with no choice but to cancel the women's races."

Racing at Zermatt and Cervinia was due to constitute the World Cup circuit's first cross-border event.

Zermatt is in Switzerland and Cervinia is in Italy, both sitting in the shadow of the Matterhorn.

The Zermatt-Cervinia "Speed Opening" was also hoped to give downhill specialists more early-season opportunities.