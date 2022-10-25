The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Badminton Federation has signed cooperation agreements with strategic partners at an event in Dubai.

The Sheikh Mana Bin Hasher Al Maktoum Medical Complex was announced as the federation’s medical partner, while the Xtra Sports Academy was announced as the organisation’s academy partner.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sheikh Mana Bin Hasher Al Maktoum Medical Complex Dr Mohamed Al-Masry said: "Through this association, we will be providing medical check-up, rehabilitation, medical intervention, pre-identification, and assessment etc to the players before and during competitions.

"We are very thrilled about this association and wishing the federation the very best."

Stakeholders during the workshop in Dubai ©UAE Badminton/James Varghese

Xtra Sports Academy director Rasi Bala added: "Xtra Sports Academy has facilities across the UAE, and we are very excited to be associated with the National Federation and offer these facilities to their players.

"Like any other sport, in badminton we need to find the talents from school level and train them. So, this association will help the sport grow in the country."

Chair of the UAE Badminton Federation Noura Al Jasmi welcomed the strategic partnerships and said this would help with developing players and the sport in the nation.

In the run-up to the signing ceremonies, a medical examination was conducted on players present at the event by MMC Polyclinic, to help them learn about and improve their fitness levels.

A stakeholders workshop featuring members of the General Sports Authority, Dubai Sports Council and Special Olympics UAE was held, which included a presentation by the UAE Badminton Federation about its work to promote the sport.

Topics discussed included how to reach the largest number of participating male and female players, and how getting more sponsors on board could help promote the sport.