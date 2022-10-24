Key sponsors of Netball Australia have denied reports they are considering walking away after mining firm Hancock Prospecting pulled out of a AUD15 million (£8.4 million/$9.5 million/€9.6 million) funding deal because of player concerns about its record on Indigenous affairs.

Reports suggested other sponsors were considering pulling out, quoting anonymous sources saying the latest controversy could cost the national governing body an additional AUD10 million (£5.6 million/$6.3 million/ €6.4 million).

But major sponsors have confirmed they intend to stand by the sport, with principal sponsor Suncorp maintaining it was "very proud" to be associated with the sport.

"Suncorp is very proud of our longstanding principal partnership of Netball Australia, as the leading women’s team sport in participation and our commitment to supporting the game from the grassroots community level through to Suncorp Super Netball, and the national Diamonds team," a company spokesperson was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

The mining company’s latest statement followed reports that Indigenous player Donnell Wallam and her Australian Diamonds teammates had expressed discomfort about wearing the company's logo on their uniforms, due to concerns about its record on Indigenous issues.

Ethical objections by players to Hancock Prospecting was heightened by the presence of Indigenous player Donnell Wallam in the squad ©Getty Images

Much of the disapproval surrounds Hancock Prospecting's environmental impact, while there have also been concerns over comments made in the 1980s by company founder Lang Hancock.

Prior to his death in 1992, he made numerous anti-Indigenous statements.

The company is now led by Hancock's daughter Gina Rinehart, with whom some players were unhappy because she has not condemned those views.

The decision to withdraw the funding - as well as sponsorship agreements with Netball Western Australia and the West Coast Fever team - will have a big impact on Netball Australia, which has suffered loss of more than AUD7 million (£3.9 million/$4.4 million/€4.5 million) in the last two COVID-affected years.