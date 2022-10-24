Ticketmaster announced as partner for ticket sales at HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series tournament in Cape Town

Ticket sales company Ticketmaster has announced it has completed a deal to oversee sales for the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series tournament in Cape Town.

The men’s and women’s tournaments are due to be held in the South African city between December 9 and 11, and are scheduled to act as the third round of the 2023 season.

Speaking following the deal, Ticketmaster’s vice-president of tournaments Richard Evans told insidethegames that sport was an increasingly important part of the company’s wider business model.

"Sport plays a crucial role at Ticketmaster," said Evans.

"I think what speaks to this more than anything is the fact that we have a dedicated global division in Ticketmaster Sport.

Ticketmaster has already overseen sales of tickets for major events this year such as the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

"Here we focus exclusively on sport and have a large and talented team that come from all kinds of sporting backgrounds - venues, teams, tournaments and agencies."

This year Ticketmaster has already acted as ticketing partner for events including the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and the Munich 2022 European Championships, as well as the ongoing Rugby League World Cup in England.

Evans added that Ticketmaster had big plans for the sporting arm of the business going forward.

"As we look to expand our services and team to new regions, we’re also very excited to be working with a number of federations and tournaments in the early stages of their ticketing strategy setup for some major upcoming events," said Evans.

Ticketmaster oversees ticket sales for various sectors of the entertainment industry, including sport, music, theatre, comedy and family attractions.