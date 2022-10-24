The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) President Ian Chesterman has congratulated the organisation's former vice-president Helen Brownlee on her appointment to the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Gender Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Commission.

The Commission is newly setup and was announced this month by IOC President Thomas Bach.

It is tasked with advising the IOC Session, Executive Board and President on strategies and policies to implement which would promote equal opportunities for women and girls to participate in sport.

Chesterman has stated that Brownlee is an ideal appointment to the body.

"Helen has been tireless over many years in advancing the cause of women," he said.

"She has played a major role in the Pacific region as Chair of the Oceania National Olympic Committees' Women and Sport Commission in particular.

"Helen's service has extended to work on a number of IOC Commissions in the past including the Education and Culture Commission as well as the Women and Sport Commission.

"Only this year IOC President Thomas Bach acknowledged her efforts when he presented Helen with an Australian Olympic Change Maker medal.

Helen Brownlee, left, is one of six Australians on IOC commissions ©AOC

"She has previously been honoured by the IOC with an Olympic Order.

"Helen was the first women to be elected as an AOC Vice President during her 30-year membership of the AOC.

"She will continue to make an outstanding contribution to the Olympic movement through this new role.

"Helen has been a mentor to many over the years and I'm sure others on the Commission will benefit from her experience."

Brownlee's appointment brings the number of Australians on IOC Commissions to six.

IOC vice-president John Coates is chair of the Legal Affairs Commission, Tokyo 2020 champion canoeist Jess Fox is on the Athletes' Commission, and surfer Sally Fitzgibbons has a seat on the Olympic Programme Commission.

Former fencer Evelyn Halls is part of the Athletes' Entourage Commission while James Tomkins is on the Revenue and Commercial Partnerships Commission.