The Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) has awarded a golden badge to National Olympic Committee of the Islamic Republic of Iran (NOCIRI) President Mahmoud Khosravi Vafa.

The accolade was presented by APC President Majid Rashed.

Vafa received the badge at the Iran Ministry of Sport and Youth as the country was celebrating its 15th National Paralympic Day.

The award was presented to Vafa, who is also the President of the Iran National Paralympic Committee, for his services to Paralympic athletes and the sports field over several decades.

"To have such a longstanding event, celebrating the achievements of people with impairment is a testament to the fine work being done by Iran’s National Paralympic Committee," APC President Rashed said.

"They have been held as a beacon of best practice right across our region, with many NPCs using them as an inspiration to hold similar events."

Mahmoud Khosravi Vafa recently replaced Reza Salehi Amiri, pictured, as President NOCIRI ©Getty Images

A total of 60,000 people from 31 provinces took part in the National Paralympic Day celebrations held last week at the Azadi Indoor Stadium.

Vafa has been under a lot of pressure recently with sport climber Elnaz Rekabi competing without a hijab in South Korea last week.

However, he met with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and insisted it is "committed to Olympic rules" and ensured the safety of Rekabi amid ongoing protests following the custody death of Masha Amini.

Vafa replaced Reza Salehi Amiri as President NOCIRI this year.