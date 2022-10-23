Double Paralympic swimming champion Maisie Summers-Newton has received her Member of the British Empire accolade from International Olympic Committee member Princess Anne, the Princess Royal.

British swimming star Summers-Newton won the women’s 200 metres medley SM6 and 100m breaststroke SB6 titles at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, and the 100m breaststroke SB6 at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Summers-Newton said receiving the honour was "something I definitely won’t forget" as she was given the accolade during a ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London.

The 20-year-old cited eight-time Paralympic swimming medallist Ellie Simmonds, who retired after Tokyo 2020, as her inspiration for getting into the sport.

Maisie Summers-Newton is a double Paralympic champion, and also won a gold medal at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games earlier this year ©Getty Images

"Just seeing someone in that spotlight with the same disability as me, being a female as well, I think that was just so inspiring," Summers-Newton said.

"And then again, now, seeing her on Strictly Come Dancing, I think that's incredible for the whole nation to watch someone with a disability go out there, have so much fun, dance her socks off.

"I think she's just proving anyone can do anything, no matter what disability you have, really.

"She's just an inspiration."

Summers-Newton said her gold medals at the Paralympics were "a dream come true" and says she is now targeting defending the titles at Paris 2024.