Mining company Hancock Prospecting has withdrawn from its partnership with Netball Australia (NA) after players expressed their disapproval of the sponsorship.

Hancock Prospecting announced it was pulling AUD15 million (£8.4 million/$9.5 million/€9.6 million) of funding but said that it would continue short-term payments in order to help NA to find a new sponsor.

The decision follows player-led backlash against the deal.

Much of the disapproval surrounds Hancock Prospecting's environmental impact, while others are also concerned over comments made in the 1980s by company founder Lang Hancock.

Prior to his death in 1992, he made multiple anti-indigenous statements including, "and when they had gravitated there, I would dope the water up so that they were sterile and would breed themselves out in the future, and that would solve the problem."

The company is now led by Hancock's daughter Gina Rinehart, who some players were unhappy has not condemned those views.

"We are grateful that Hancock Prospecting continued to stand by our sport throughout the recent turbulence and we regret the impact this has had on the company," said NA chair Wendy Archer.

"This has been a challenging period for all involved and while every effort has been made from all parties to resolve the issues surrounding the sensitivities of the partnership, unfortunately we have not been able to achieve a mutually satisfactory outcome."

When the partnership was announced, 59-cap Diamond Bianca Chatfield said that players "are just not going to put up with" sponsors that do not sit comfortably with them, as reported by ABC.

Despite Netball Australia reportedly being AUD7 million (£3.9 million/$4.4 million/€4.5 million) in debt, players have been fighting for increased wages which Hancock Prospecting took aim at.

"Hancock and Roy Hill were not made aware prior to the proposed partnerships, of the complexity of existing issues between Netball Australia and the Players Association," a statement from the Perth-based company said.

The views of Hancock Prospecting executive chair Gina Rinehart on indigenous people contributed to player disapproval ©Getty Images

"This includes the Players Association's endeavours to gain a very substantial increase in wages during a time the sport is reeling financially, and unable to provide such an increase.

"Hancock's proposed sponsorship would have enabled a generous increase in wages for the players which would not have otherwise been possible given netball's financial situation.#

"Hancock and Roy Hill do not wish to add to netball's disunity problems, and accordingly Hancock has advised Netball Australia that it has withdrawn from its proposed partnership effective immediately."

Roy Hill is an iron ore mine owned in the majority by Hancock Prospecting.

A four-month support package has been provided by Hancock instead of the initial deal, but the loss is thought to impact all levels of the sport in Australia.

"Hancock Prospecting's investment recognised the value and contribution of our national team and their role as the world's number one netball team," said NA chief executive Kelly Ryan.

"We acknowledge the difficulties and impact of recent discussions and are disappointed to see them withdraw the partnership.

"This is a loss for our whole sport, from grassroots through to the elite programme.

"Sadly, this is evident today with the decision to also withdraw financial support for Netball Western Australia and the West Coast Fever.

"Netball Australia is a strong, resilient organisation and we will continue working around the clock to secure the future of the sport and explore all opportunities that are available."