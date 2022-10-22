Bad weather cancels first race of Alpine Ski World Cup season in Sölden

The season-opening Alpine Ski World Cup women's giant slalom race in Sölden has been cancelled because of inclement weather.

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) and Austrian Ski Association announced racing was off because conditions do not allow for a safe race.

There is heavy fog on the Rettenbach slope.

Men's giant slalom remains scheduled tomorrow.

Weltcupauftakt der Damen abgesagt ❌ Die Wetterbedingungen lassen kein sicheres Rennen zu 😬#skisustria pic.twitter.com/vT51IFZROR — Ski Austria 🇦🇹 (@Ski_Austria_) October 22, 2022

There is no indication presently that the women's event will be able to be rescheduled.

Sölden, with its course on a glacier, is the traditional first stop for the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup season.

It is not the only race in October this year as a first-ever cross-border contest at Zermatt and Cervinia, straddling the Swiss-Italy boundary, is planned next weekend.

Men's downhill races are scheduled on October 29 and 30.