Basketball player Emilie Gomis has been added to the Paris 2024 Board of Directors in place of Martin Fourcade, who is now on the Board as a new International Olympic Committee member in France.

Gomis thus makes up one of the five positions for personalities from the sports world designated by the Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet.

Born in Senegal, Gomis, 39, was in the French team that won silver at the London 2012 Olympics.

She also has gold, silver and bronze EuroBasket medals and currently plays professionally for French club Hainaut Basket as a point guard.

Gomis is a member of the French National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSF) Athletes' Commission and has been a Terre de Jeux 2024 ambassador since November 2021.

Martin Fourcade's status as an IOC member means he is present on the Paris 2024 Board in that capacity, with basketball player Emilie Gomis taking up his original place as one of five nominated athletes ©Getty Images

In 2019, Gomis founded the association Tous Ego par le Sport which seeks to promote sports activity among young people, and in particular young women.

She is also involved with Play International, a non-governmental organisation promoting development and education through sport.

Fourcade, a five-time Olympic biathlon champion who retired in 2020, was voted onto the IOC Athletes' Commission along with Swedish skier Frida Hansdotter at Beijing 2022.

The 33-year-old finished top in polling with a total of 971 votes and the 36-year-old Hansdotter, winner of an Olympic gold medal in the slalom at Pyeongchang 2018, got 694 votes.