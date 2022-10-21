Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon hosted a dinner with International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach here as he pushed the South Korea capital’s case to stage future international sporting events, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Bach was joined by many sporting leaders for the dinner that was staged at the end of the second day of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) General Assembly in Seoul.

Oh used the opportunity to underline Seoul's efforts to become a host for global sports and art events after holding ANOC’s key annual gathering.

It was the first major international event to be held in the capital since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government is reportedly weighing up whether to bid for the 2036 Olympics.

Lee Kee-heung, head of the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee (KSOC), told insidethegames that his organisation was planning to hold discussions with the country’s Government over the possibility of launching a bid for the Games.

The Korean official revealed that the KSOC was looking at either Seoul or Busan as its preferred host city candidate.

IOC President Thomas Bach, third from right, joined Olympic legacy entities in Seoul for a joint declaration ©Seoul Metropolitan Government

South Korea has staged the Games on two previous occasions, with Seoul playing host to the 1988 Summer Olympics and Pyeongchang holding the 2018 Winter Olympics.

During his time in the capital, Bach also attended the Seoul Olympic Legacy Forum where a joint declaration was signed.

Under the agreement, Olympic legacy entities have pledged to engage with diverse social groups in create Olympic legacy, collaborate with other stakeholders and share best practices.

Bach insisted that the Olympic Games can be a “powerful catalyst for transformation and sustainable development” for host cities.

"The ultimate aim of Olympic legacy is to ensure that people and communities benefit for generations to come from hosting the Olympic Games," said Bach.

"This is what brings all of us together today.

"A believe in the power of sport to be a force for good in the world.

"Here is where we all can play a role to shape a brighter future for our communities.

"What all the Olympic legacy projects from all around the world demonstrate: the essential ingredient to successful legacy is teamwork.

"Only when all stakeholders – the Organising Committees, National Olympic Committees, legacy entities, the public authorities at all levels, community representatives and so many more - it is only when we all come together that the outcome is greater than the sum of the parts."

IOC President Thomas Bach addressed the Seoul Olympic Legacy Forum ©IOC

Marie Sallois, director of corporate and sustainable development at the IOC, added: "Olympic legacy is very important for the IOC.

"This is the reason why the different cities and countries host the Olympic Games, to create lasting benefits for the population and their cities.

"We can see that these benefits are still very much alive all across the world in the different places that received the Games."