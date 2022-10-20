A third pacemaker who was part of Eliud Kipchoge’s team in running the marathon below two hours has been banned for doping.

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) handed Marius Kipserem of Kenya a three-year ban after prohibited substance recombinant erythropoietin (EPO) was found in a sample provided by the athlete in August.

Kenyans Philemon Kacheran and Justus Kimutai are the other two pacemakers who were banned earlier.

According to AIU, Kipserem denied doping charges twice before finally admitting to doing so October.

The two-time Rotterdam marathon winner’s ban was backdated to September 22, when he was provisionally suspended.

Following his admission, a four-year suspension was reduced by a year.

The AIU has banned Kenya’s Marius Kipserem for 3 years from 22 September 2022 for the Presence/Use of a Prohibited Substance (EPO). DQ results from 17 August 2022.



Details here: https://t.co/Ay1S5pVqpt pic.twitter.com/SOaELLH013 — Athletics Integrity Unit (@aiu_athletics) October 20, 2022

Kipserem, who finished sixth at the Sydney Marathon last month, will have his result disqualified.

EPO stimulates the production of more red blood cells and helps improve athletic performances.

It is a man-made version of erythropoietin.

Kenyan athletics has been severely impacted by doping cases this year.

A total of 16 athletes from the nation have been suspended for doping so far while eight more have ben provisionally suspended.