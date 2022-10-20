Santiago 2023 unveils countdown clock to celebrate one year until Pan American Games

Santiago 2023 unveiled a countdown clock to mark one year to go until Pan American Games in Chile.

A ceremony was held at the Palacio de la Moneda in Santiago for the unveiling, which was attended by Chilean President Gabriel Boric, Sports Minister Alexandra Benado, Santiago 2023 executive director Gianna Cunazza and local sport and government leaders.

"We want the Pan American Games to be a celebration for our citizens," Boric said.

"We want to involve, not only the world of sports, but also the neighborhoods and the schools and to have more volunteers.

"Let this be known and be a shock wave that really motivates and inspires Chilean society.

"I have no doubt that there are many things to improve.

"We are ready to support the Games to create a tremendous success and a great legacy for sport in our country."

Community-based programmes and artistic shows that will bring together "sport, community, sustainability and culture" have also been planned by Santiago 2023 to mark the occasion.

"We want to commemorate this important milestone, involving the whole family and lovers of high performance and physical activity," Santiago 2023 said.

On October 22 (Saturday), shows and sports activities have been planned to be held at the Bicentennial Park of Cerrillos.

Apart from that, a band called La Combo Tortuga will entertain the guests.

🇨🇱3⃣6⃣5⃣ En breve comienza la ceremonia oficial de la cuenta regresiva para #Santiago2023. Autoridades, atletas y miembros de los Juegos se harán presente.🤩



Sigue el minuto a minuto en este hilo 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/lp9ojPEADS — Santiago 2023 (@santiago2023) October 20, 2022

Javiera Parra, a popular artist from Santiago and the lead singer of Javiera y Los Imposibles, will be joining the festivities.

Other activities include a children’s show by Los Frutantes.

The Rodrigo Díaz Inclusive Academy, an organisation that helps people with disabilities to be physically active through music, is also set to play a part in the celebrations.

A breaking competition has also been planned to mark the occasion.

Breaking is one of the sports that will feature at Santiago 2023.

A total of 61 disciplines are on the Pan American Games programme, and 18 in the Parapan American Games.

The 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago is scheduled to be held from October 20 to November 5 next year.