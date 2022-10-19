Los Angeles 2028 has confirmed that Ron Herrera has departed the Organising Committee's Board, following his role in a City Council racism scandal.

Herrera's resignation had been expected after he featured in a leaked audio clip in which former Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez and Council member Kevin de León were using racist and derogatory language.

He has already been forced to step down as President of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor.

Herrera and Councilmember Gil Cedillo faced criticism after they were part of the October 2021 recording posted anonymously on Reddit.

Herrera's name had been removed from the list of Board members on the Los Angeles 2028 website, although it had not officially announced his departure.

However, the Organising Committee has now confirmed to insidethegames that he has stepped down from his role on the Board.

The leaked audio has sparked outrage in Los Angeles ©Getty Images

On the recording, Martinez is heard using a Spanish racial slur to refer to the black son of councillor Mike Bonin during a conversation on redrawing Council district boundaries.

He has since stepped down as President of the City Council, while de León has apologised.

Mitch O’Farrell has taken over as Acting President of the City Council, and said he has personally called on de León and Cedillo to step down, although the Council can only remove elected officials if they have been charged with a crime.

"I do not see the remaining two members who haven’t resigned coming back to Council with any level of credibility whatsoever," O'Farrell said, as reported by The Hill.

United States President Joe Biden also weighed in on the controversy last week by calling on Martinez, de León and Cedillo to resign.

Los Angeles is due to host the Olympics for the third time and Paralympics for the first time in 2028.

The City Council is expected to play a significant role in the build-up to the Games, and elections are due to be staged on November 8.