Applications are now being accepted for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympian and Paralympian fellowship programme which seeks to find former athletes to join the Organising Committee's operational teams.

It is a year-long programme, beginning in 2023, and will see successful candidates assigned to two rotations in separate groups.

The first is set to be from January until June before the second from June until December.

Candidates must have competed in a Summer or Winter edition of the Olympics or Paralympics for the United States or another country.

However, they must also hold a current US work permit or employment authorisation.

They are required to live or be willing to relocate to Los Angeles and need to be retired with the ability to work full time.

Assignments will be based on interviews and preferences as the application process asks hopefuls to rank their preferences to work in the athlete department, communications, marketing, commercial development and innovation, insights and analytics.

Community relations, human resources, legal, technology, games planning and delivery, partnership management and activation, government and city relations, strategy, impact and sustainability, experiential engagement and protocol, and partnership sales positions are also available.

The application period will close on October 24 before offers are made on December 5 and the programme starts on January 16 2023.

The Organising Committee are looking for people who possess optimism, integrity, excellence, inclusion, co-creation, and boldness.

Los Angeles 2028 is set to mark the fifth Summer Olympics, and ninth Games overall, to be hosted in the US.

Having previously hosted the Summer Olympics in 1932 and 1984, Los Angeles is due to become the third city to stage the event three times after London and Paris.