Martin Green, who delivered the hugely successful Opening and Closing Ceremonies at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, has landed a job as managing director of BBC TV’s hosting of next year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

The 67th Eurovision Song Contest (ESC23) is due to be held in Liverpool, England, and the BBC is committed to delivering a unique event which recognises and celebrates Ukraine’s victory in the last edition - which would normally have involved hosting the following year.

Green’s role as the Games’ chief creative officer was crucial in assembling a series of unforgettable spectacles.

The Opening Ceremony featured a huge, mechanical Raging Bull - drawing on the animal’s historical connection to the city - which went on to become a major tourist attraction when it was put on display and is now vouchsafed for the future.

There was also a moving and well received speech from Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai, who moved to Birmingham after being shot in the head by the Taliban for pursuing her educational activities and was subsequently named as the 2014 Peace Prize Laureate, at the age of 17, for her brave and pioneering work.

Martin Green, creative mastermind at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, has been named managing director of next year's hosting of the Eurovision Song Contest by the BBC on behalf of last year's winners, Ukraine ©ESC23

The Closing Ceremony featured a succession of musical legends from the West Midlands - from Birmingham, Coventry, Wolverhampton and Walsall - making their voices heard again and stirring the hearts and memories of spectators packed into the expansive new Alexander Stadium.

The performers included Dexy’s Midnight Runners, Apache Indian, Musical Youth, UB40, Beverley Knight, Goldie, The Selector, Panjabi MC and, climactically, Black Sabbath, after whom one of the city’s bridges was recently named, featuring a fully energised Ozzy Osbourne.

The entertainment also featured a section involving the Ballet Rambert previewing their Peaky Blinders production which was due to premiere at the Birmingham Hippodrome shortly after the Games as part of the Birmingham 2022 Festival.

Earlier in his career Green was chief executive of Hull UK City of Culture 2017, a ground-breaking world class arts festival that reinvigorated the city.

He was also Head of Ceremonies for the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Green will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of ESC23 - expected to be watched by a worldwide audience of more than one hundred million people - as he leads the team that will create, plan and deliver the large-scale and complex event.

As host broadcaster the BBC will work in partnership with the European Broadcasting Union, Liverpool as host city and other external partners.

Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath were the surprise package at the end of the Birmingham 2022 Closing Ceremony ©Getty Images

Rachel Ashdown has been confirmed as the Lead Commissioner for the BBC on ESC23 and will work with BBC Studios, who will produce the three live shows - the two semi-finals and the grand final - on the overall look and tone of the show and is responsible for commissioning other programming to run across the BBC.

Kate Phillips, BBC’s director of unscripted said: "Martin is an inspirational leader whose skills and passion for Eurovision will be a winning combination and make him the perfect ambassador for the BBC.

"His impressive track record in delivering major events speaks for itself.

"He is brilliant at bringing people together and will galvanise our partners to increase the value to licence fee payers as well as the wider economic benefits of hosting the event in the UK.

"Martin, and the highly experienced team we’ve announced today, will ensure 2023 is the most exciting, creative and innovative Eurovision ever."

Green added: "I am thrilled to have been asked to lead the delivery of Eurovision 2023 for the BBC.

"As a lifelong fan of the contest, it’s a dream come true.

"I’m looking forward to working with the brilliant team at the BBC, in Liverpool and the EBU and of course colleagues from Ukraine; I speak for us all when I say we’ll do you proud."