FEI aims to help growth of stakeholders' social media presence with digital seminars

The International Equestrian Federation (FEI) has held digital seminars with the aim of highlighting best practices in the management of social media platforms for athletes and National Federations.

The sessions are hoped to assist the equestrian community in growing its online audiences and to broaden communication.

There were two workshops staged with the first one tailored to the needs of international competitors, grooms and their support teams while the second was intended for officials, media managers and people involved in communications.

"The FEI digital seminar was very informative and I am excited to learn and explore more about the partnership with Socialie and the FEI," Christie Hanson, FEI groom, social media manager and coach said.

"The content provided through those sources from photographers/videographers will make it much easier to share.

"I am grateful to the FEI for offering to support the riders with personal assistance developing their content and branding and showing them how to bring our sport to a wider audience and attract sponsorships."

FEI secretary general Sabrina Ibáñez emphasised the importance of the use of digital platforms by athletes to build their personal brand, grow their fan base, enhance their business dealings, and ultimately attract sponsors.

During the seminars, best practices were also discussed on content creation, effective use of digital channels, strategies to increase fan base and engagement, and opportunities for further collaboration with the FEI and other stakeholder groups.

There were more than 220 people that took part in the seminars.