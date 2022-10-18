Brazilians tipped for glory in kitesurfing opener at Neom Beach Games

Kitesurfing is due to begin the inaugural edition of the six-week Neom Beach Games in Saudi Arabia with the Global Kitesports Association (GKA) Freestyle World Cup from October 19 to 23.

The Games will run until December 9 with five different sports on the programme.

Following kitesurfing, a Super League Triathlon event is scheduled for October 29th then the 3x3 Basketball Super Quest is set to take place from November 4 to 5.

November 9 to 12 will then see the Neom Beach Soccer Cup take place prior to the final event, the Titan Desert mountain biking from December 6 to 9.

Tomorrow's kitesurfing opener is the second event of the GKA Freestyle World Cup.

Kitesurfing is set to make its Olympic debut at Paris 2024.

Carlos Mario is one of the top medal hopes in the men's competition.

The Brazilian was freestyle world champion four years in a row from 2015 to 2018 before winning gold at the 2018 GKA Air Games.

The NEOM Beach Games officially begins tomorrow, and it's kitesurfing that’s getting things started 🪁🌊

NEOM Beach Games will host 40 elite kite riders competing for the GKA Freestyle World Championship from Oct 19th – 23rd along the unspoilt shores of #NEOM.#NEOMGames pic.twitter.com/TEwWu6VSyX — NEOM (@NEOM) October 18, 2022

His compatriot and three-time world champion Bruna Kajiya is tipped for the top in the women's event.

A total of €40,000 (£35,000/$39,000) in prize money is set to be won at the five-star contest.

The Neom event is the penultimate stop on the World Cup tour before the season culminates in Taiba in Brazil from November 8 to 12.

The Neom project, a construction undertaking in the north-west of Saudi Arabia, is planned to incorporate smart-city technologies and become a major tourism draw, with its scale so grand that it is being proposed as both a beach games and winter sports destination.

It extends 170 kilometres along the coast of the Red Sea and the estimated cost has been put at $500 billion (£439.5 billion/€500 billion), financed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Athletes from 25 countries are expected to compete across all five sports at the Games