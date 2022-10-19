Australian Olympic Committee President Ian Chesterman has saluted four-time Olympic softballer Tanya Harding and basketball coach Adrian Hurley for their induction into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame (SAHOF).

They were two of the nine latest inductees for 2022 following their sporting achievements.

Harding medalled at the Olympic Games in four consecutive editions, with the Queenslander securing bronze at Atlanta 1996, Sydney 2000 and Beijing 2008 and silver at Athens 2004.

She is one of the four softballers in the world to win a medal at four Olympics.

Meanwhile, Hurley has had a significant impact on Australian basketball across four decades, such as playing a key role in the establishment of the Australian Institute of Sport basketball programme.

He served as assistant coach on the Australian team for the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles before taking the head coach job for the 1988 and 1992 Olympics in Seoul and Barcelona.

Hurley became the first head coach to lead the Boomers to a medal match in the South Korean capital, although they lost to the United States.

Chesterman congratulated Harding and Hurley for their stellar achievements.

Adrian Hurley, left, was inducted to the SAHOF for his achievements in basketball ©Getty Images

"This is a fantastic recognition of the outstanding contribution they have made to the Australian sporting landscape over decades of competing and coaching," he said.

"To make one Olympic team is an amazing achievement, but to compete and medal at four consecutive Games is a truly rare feat.

"Tanya not only proved she was in the top echelon of world softballers, but inspired so many young Australians to chase their own dreams on the softball field.

"With decades coaching basketball at all levels, including at three Olympics, Adrian has had an immense impact on the sport in this country.

"Congratulations again to Tanya and Adrian, to their families, friends and teammates, and the Australian softball and basketball communities who will be joining in celebrating this achievement."

Sir Georgia Bebrook - the founder of the modern Paralympic Games - former athlete Catherine Cox and ex-athlete and current coach Brad Fittler were also inducted for their respective contributions to the Paralympic Movement, netball and Rugby League.

Tenpin bowler Cara Honeychurch and former Australian footballer Chris Judd were also recognised alongside golfer Karrie Webb and retired motor racer Mark Webber.