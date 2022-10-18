Jean Marc Yacé has returned as President of the Ivorian Taekwondo Federation (FITKD) after a narrow election victory in Abidjan.

Yacé defeated nearest challenger Patrice Remarck 121-117 after the second round of voting at the organisation's headquarters.

Remarck actually led after round one, with a 104-85 advantage over Yacé.

But the elimination of third candidate Zunon Alain Stanislas saw most of his 51 votes redistributed to the eventual winner.

It means Yacé will serve a four-year term.

He was originally elected last year in place of Bamba Cheick Daniel, who had stepped down after 12 years in charge.

However, this election was cancelled by an Ivorian court eight months later, leading to a re-run.

Remarck also stood in last year's election, where he polled just 33 votes.

Cheick Sallah Cissé won Olympic gold for Ivory Coast at Rio 2016 ©Getty Images

As part of a code of conduct signed by candidates, he hugged Yacé after defeat, according to Abidjan.net.

"We are going to make taekwondo a discipline still incomparable at the level of Côte d'Ivoire," Yacé told the website.

Ivory Coast has become a big player in taekwondo and has won three medals - including Cheick Sallah Cissé's Rio 2016 gold - at the Olympics.

Ruth Gbagbi has won bronze medals at back-to-back Olympic Games.

The nation has only ever won four Olympic medals across all sports.