The Organising Committee for next year's Gay Games has appointed Ruder Finn Interactive (RFI) Asia as its official marketing and public relations partner.

RFI Asia, part of the communications consultancy Ruder Finn, will be responsible for all aspects of the Organising Committee's communications, including branding, media relations and social media.

Its managing director David Ko has been appointed as director of marketing and communications for the 11th Gay Games, which is due to be held in Hong Kong and the Mexican city of Guadalajara.

The co-chair of Gay Games Hong Kong Lisa Lam welcomed RFI's support for the multi-sport event, which is open to all athletes of any ability, gender or sexuality, and also features an arts and cultural programme.

"We are thrilled to partner with RFI and their talented team," Lam said, as reported by Marketing Interactive.

"Their communications expertise and background align well with the Games' ambition to promote a diverse and inclusive society, and we look forward to working together to continue to bring awareness to this not-to-be-missed event."

Ko expressed RFI Asia's delight at working with Gay Games Hong Kong.

"It is an honour to support the GGHK," Ko was quoted by Marketing Interactive.

"Our ambition is to promote a diverse and inclusive society, bringing communities to share moments of joy through sports, arts and cultural events."

The Gay Games is due to be held from November 3 to 11 2023.

It had been due to take place in Hong Kong in November of this year, but COVID-19 complications and travel restrictions led to it being pushed back by one year and Guadalajara being added as a co-host.

Registrations for events in both cities opened earlier this month.