Exclusive: Guatemalan NOC suspension by IOC a "setback of no less than 10 years", says Aguirre

Guatemalan Olympic Committee (COG) President Gerardo Aguirre has admitted that the organisation's suspension by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) "may lead to a setback of no less than 10 years" for sport in his country but is hopeful that athletes will carry the national flag at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The IOC announced that it had suspended the COG after failing to resolve legal issues with its governance before Friday’s (October 15) deadline.

Aquirre claimed that the COG had "done everything possible" to find a solution, including a written request to meet Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei, after being given a final warning by the IOC Executive Board last month.

The IOC’s punishment means Guatemalan athletes cannot represent the country or compete under its flag and name at international multi-sports events, while the COG is unable to attend this week's Association of National Olympic Committees General Assembly in South Korean capital Seoul.

"The suspension of the Guatemalan Olympic Committee is sad news that will affect all athletes and the entire sports development process in the country that has been taking place over recent years," Aguirre told insidethegames.

Athletes from Guatemala faces the prospect of not being able to compete for their country at the Paris 2024 Olympics Charles Fernandez

"It may lead to a setback of no less than 10 years, which will be very difficult to recover, without early reflection by the country’s Government."

Aguirre is recognised by the IOC as the winner of the COG's elections earlier this year, but the Electoral Court of Federated Sports named Jorge Alexander Rodas as the victor.

Rodas appealed to Guatemala’s highest court which brought about its decision to provisionally suspend several of the COG's statutes and regulations and the election of the Executive Committee chaired by Aguirre.

"We have done everything possible within the legal and friendly framework to seek a solution to the problem generated by Guatemala’s Constitutional Court, including a written request to meet with the President of the Republic to which we have never received a reply," said Aguirre.

"The only way to lift the suspension is for the Government of Guatemala to respect the Olympic Charter and constitutional self-government of sport, which is what the International Olympic Committee has requested."

The IOC has urged relevant bodies in Guatemala to find a solution to allow the suspension to be lifted "as soon as possible".

COG President Gerardo Aguirre said his request to meet Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei came to no avail ©Getty Images

Aguirre said the IOC had "not determined a specific deadline" but stressed the need to adhere to its requests to regain recognition.

"It has only stated that it will lift the sanction only when the approved statutes and the provisions of the Olympic Charter regarding autonomy, which all National Olympic Committees must possess, have been respected," said Aguirre.

With less than two years to go before Paris stages the Olympic Games, Aguirre spoke of his determination to ensure athletes would be able to represent Guatemala in the French capital.

"We hope that our athletes will have the opportunity to proudly carry the national flag at Paris 2024 Olympics," added Aguirre.

"Today, more than ever, sport has a duty to be a spokesperson for the values of the Olympic Movement of excellence, respect and friendship.

"Guatemala is the only country in the world where the Olympic Committee's Autonomy is protected by and enshrined in the country's political constitution and whose sport law provides that in the event of any contradiction, the Olympic Charter must prevail."

The COG Athletes' Commission has warned that the decision to suspend the NOC had "irreparable damage" to sport in Guatemala and called on Giammattei as well as the country’s Congressional deputies and members of the Constitutional Court to take "immediate" action to resolve the matter.

The issues at the COG have already led to the cancellation of this year's Central American Games, which Guatemala was due to co-host with Costa Rica from October 27 to November 13.

Guatemala has competed at every Olympic Games since Mexico City 1968, winning its only medal through Érick Barrondo's men's 20 kilometres race walk silver at London 2012.

The COG joins North Korea as the second NOC suspended by the IOC.