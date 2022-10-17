The International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB) has been confirmed to be non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has cited non-conformities in the IFBB testing programme and insufficient resources being allocated to said anti-doping programme for the non-compliance verdict.

The IFBB was last month declared non-compliant by the WADA Executive Committee and had 21 days to dispute that assertion.

WADA says it has not.

The issues at the IFBB were first flagged in a June 2021 audit by WADA but have not been addressed to its satisfaction.

All of the IFBB's testing-related activities must now be supervised by an approved third party at the IFBB's expense.

WADA's Executive Committee took the compliance decisions at a meeting in Sydney last month ©WADA

The IFBB has lost all WADA privileges, such as receiving funds of having officials participate at WADA events.

IFBB representatives are also now ineligible to hold any WADA office or sit on any WADA bodies, as well as being bared from all committees and bodies at other World Anti-Doping Code signatories for a year or until the IFBB gets reinstated - whichever is longer.

The IFBB is a full member of the soon-to-be-dissolved Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF).

The Anti-Doping Commission of Puerto Rico was placed on a compliance watchlist by the WADA Executive Committee at the same time as the IFBB was declared non-compliant.

However, it has four months to meet stated criteria and avoid being declared non-compliant.

Legislation in Puerto Rico conflicts with the World Anti-Doping Code, but amendments have been drafted.