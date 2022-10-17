Plans to hold the first cross-border races at the Nordic World Ski Championships next year have been scrapped.

Planica in Slovenia is the host of the flagship International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) event in 2023 - where cross-country, ski jumping and Nordic combined are due to be contested.

Organisers had hoped that the men's 50 kilometre and women's 30km cross-country races could start in Tarvisio in Italy, with skiers heading over the border before finishing in Slovenia.

However, the FIS has confirmed that this will no longer be possible due to "sustainability implications, logistical aspects and energy consumption".

Both races, which use the classic technique, will instead begin and end in Planica.

The men's race is scheduled for March 5, the last day of the World Championships when the Closing Ceremony will also be held.

Organisers had hoped to start long-distance cross-country races in Italy before a finish in Slovenia ©Google Maps

The women's race has been planned for March 4.

An Opening Ceremony will be held on February 21, starting at 20:23 to mark the year of the event.

The women's 5km and men's 10km freestyle cross-country will then begin the action on February 22, along with qualification in women's ski jumping.

A notable moment will take place on February 26 when a mixed team competition in Nordic combined will be held for the first time.

Twenty-four medal events are planned in all, across 11 days of competition.

A rest day has been set on February 27.

