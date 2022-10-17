Cycling New Zealand (CNZ) has appointed five members to a new Cycling Integrity Steering Committee, including chair Kit Toogood, in its latest response to an inquiry prompted by the death of Olivia Podmore.

Toogood, who recently completed an 11-year stint as a High Court judge and is a member of the Court of Arbitration for Sport's panel of arbitrators, has been appointed to head up the panel which seeks to advance the governing body's transformation plans.

He is joined by athlete representatives Sam Dakin and Jaime Nielsen, CNZ nominee Simon Wickham and Sport New Zealand nominee Bronwyn Hall.

Cycling New Zealand transformation director Kereyn Smith welcomed the establishment of the Cycling Integrity Steering Committee as "a cornerstone step in CNZ's response to the 2022 CNZ and High Performance Sport New Zealand Inquiry", which found an "inherent tension" between medal success and athlete well-being in the high-performance programme.

This inquiry was launched following the death of Podmore at the age of 24 in a suspected suicide in August last year.

The CNZ and High Performance Sport New Zealand Inquiry was launched in response to the death of cyclist Olivia Podmore ©Getty Images

The Cycling Integrity Steering Committee seeks to provide "independent oversight and monitoring of CNZ's response to the Inquiry", and is set report regularly to the cycling community on its progress and results.

It has the power to propose possible solutions and changes to policies and procedures to assist with the implementation of recommendations in the inquiry.

Smith thanked the cycling community and athletes for their contribution to establishment of the Cycling Integrity Steering Committee.

Podmore's mother Nienke Middleton recently told the Weekend Herald that a protracted legal battle to obtain her daughter's medical records from High Performance Sport New Zealand had caused the family "more pain".

High Performance Sport New Zealand told the same publication that "we understand and appreciate that the delay in not being able to provide these records is frustrating and upsetting to the family", and claimed that the coroner had requested that "all information provided to the coronary investigation will likely be withheld".