Robin Mitchell has arrived for the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) General Assembly here, where he is set to be confirmed as the permanent President of the global body.

The Fijian official has led ANOC on an interim basis since 2018 and is the only candidate in the Presidential election to succeed Kuwait's Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah, who temporarily stood aside four years ago after being charged with forgery in Switzerland.

Mitchell is also President of the Oceania National Olympic Committees and a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board, and he confirmed at last year's ANOC General Assembly in Crete that he would stand for the role on a permanent basis.

He is joined by Qatar Olympic Committee President Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani in seeking election unopposed to a high-profile ANOC position.

Sheikh Joaan is standing for the senior vice-president role.

Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani is the only candidate for the ANOC senior vice-presidential role at the General Assembly ©Getty Images

If the election of both candidates is rubber stamped at the ANOC General Assembly in Seoul on Wednesday (October 19) and Thursday (October 20), they would serve four-year terms running until 2026.

Mitchell is also due to head up an ANOC Executive Council meeting tomorrow prior to the start of the General Assembly.

National Olympic Committees have began their arrivals in Seoul, with ANOC secretary general Gunilla Lindberg welcoming the 204 set to take part in the General Assembly, mostly in person.

Guatemala and North Korea are the only expected absentees, due to their suspensions by the IOC.