NHL and KHL winner Keenan to coach Italy at home Winter Olympics

Mike Keenan has been hired by the Italian Ice Sports Federation to coach Italy's men's ice hockey team at the home Winter Olympics.

The Canadian has won both the National Hockey League (NHL) in North America and Russia's Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) as a coach.

Keenan's last coaching engagement was with Kunlun Red Star - a China-based KHL side - in 2017.

He is perhaps known best for leading the New York Rangers to Stanley Cup glory in 1994.

Countryman Mike Pelino has been named assistant coach.

Pelino was an assistant coach when Canada won the gold medal at Salt Lake City 2002.

"I have had many wonderful international experiences, but for me this is both a challenge and a unique opportunity," Keenan, who turns 73 this month, said.

"I find it exciting to be able to follow a process of building and developing a team in view of an Olympics."

Italy's last appearance at the Winter Olympics was at Turin 2006, when the team lost five of their three matches and drew two.

Italy will qualify for Milan Cortina 2026 as the host nation.