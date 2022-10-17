Eswatini Judo Federation President Thobile Magagula has been elected onto the Eswatini Olympic and Commonwealth Games Association Board (EOCGA).

Magagula and Eswatini National Netball Association President Ntombi Masango were vying for one place on the Board.

Delegates from the EOCGA's 22 members voted at a consultative forum at The George Hotel in Manzini.

Magagula fills the role left vacant by former secretary general Muriel Hofer and her election means there are three women on the 10-person Board.

New Eswatini Olympic and Commonwealth Games Association Board headquarters are said to be near completion ©Facebook/EOCGA

The organisation's constitution was also reviewed and updates given on the new EOCGA website and other activities.

The gathering took place not long after the preexisting members for the EOCGA Board toured the under-construction EOCGA headquarters at the Olympafrica Centre in Lobamba.

It is said to be near completion.