Para athlete Kenya Karasawa set a new world record in the Tokyo Legacy Half Marathon, while Michishita Misato almost set another but was disqualified.

The Tokyo Legacy Half Marathon was organised by the Tokyo Marathon Foundation, Tokyo Metropolitan Government, Japan Association of Athletics Federations and Tokyo Sports Association for the Disabled to commemorate last year's Olympics and Paralympics.

Roughly 14,000 runners took part, according to organisers, with the race starting and finishing at the Games' focal venue, the Japan National Stadium.

Tokyo Governor Koike Yuriko acted as a the starter, as did Olympic and world judo champion Hifumi Abe.

Kenyans dominated the elite races, with Vincent Kipkemoi claiming the men's title and Caroline Nyaga the women's.

Kipkemoi's winning time was 1 hour 0min 10sec, with compatriot Alexander Mutiso 19sec back in second and Benard Kimeli completed an all-Kenyan podium in 1:00:36.

Nyaga won the women's race in 1:08:23 and fellow Kenyan Dolphine Nyaboke Omare crossed the line after 1:09:46.

Japanese runner Haruka Yamaguchi was third in 1:10:35.

It was in the races for the athletes with visual impairments where the times were most impressive.

Kenya Karasawa, a Tokyo 2020 silver medallist over 5,000 metres for the home nation, completed the half-marathon course in 1:08:30 for a T11-T12 world record.

Women's Tokyo 2020 marathon champion Michishita Misato finished in 1:23:34 for what would have been a women's T11-T12 world record, but was disqualified because her guide crossed the line first, NRK reports.

Japanese pair Tomoki Suzuki and Wakako Tsuchida won the men's and women's wheelchair races.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach was once supposed to be in the Japanese capital this weekend for the celebrations, but cancelled the plans for what the IOC termed "scheduling reasons".