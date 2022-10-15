Dates have been confirmed for the first African Esports Championships for the Southern Africa Region, due to be held in Malawi in December.

The event, organised by the Global Esports Federation (GEF), is due to be staged in Lilongwe, in parallel with the Africa Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5 Youth Games, and is scheduled for December 2 to 11.

The eFootball 2023 and Street Fighter V: Champion Edition titles are due to feature at the Championships.

"We are proud to partner with the visionary leadership at AUSC Region 5 to bring the Global Esports Federation’s marquee event to Southern Africa," said GEF President Chris Chan.

"Our #worldconnected community is excited as esports athletes will have the opportunity to showcase their skills and talents as they represent their countries and territories at a global event such as this."

Malawi, are you ready for the first-ever African Esports Championships? 🎉



Staged in Lilongwe, Malawi this December, #AEC22 will feature popular titles - eFootball™️ 2023 and Street Fighter V: Champion Edition. 👏#worldconnected #esports #partnership https://t.co/lXQn9KVwWV — Global Esports Federation (@GE_Federation) October 14, 2022

The AUSC say they are hopeful esports can feature as a full medal sport at the next edition of the Championships, due to be held in Mozambique in 2024.

"Esports is the future, and we are excited to unlock it for youth across the AUSC Region 5," said the region’s chief executive Stanley Mutoya.

"It was an easy proposition to the Council of Ministers in the region who approved that we stage it as a demonstration in Malawi this year with a view to have it as a full medal sport in Mozambique in 2024."

The GEFcon, an event providing an opportunity for global leaders, stakeholders and idea creators for esports to discuss views on and opportunities within esports, is set to be held alongside the Championships.