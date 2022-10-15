Olympic runner-up Yuma Kagiyama is expected to miss the entire Grand Prix of Figure Skating season through injury.

The Japan Skating Federation announced a left ankle injury would keep the 19-year-old sidelined through the entirety of the season.

Kagiyama had been due to compete at Skate America and the Grand Prix of France before withdrawing.

The former would have included a showdown versus American prodigy Ilia Malinin, who last month became the first athlete in the sport's history to land a quadruple Axel.

Kagiyama's withdrawal means only one of the men's medallists from the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will be taking part in the Grand Prix of Figure Skating this season.

That is his compatriot Shoma Uno, also the only men's medallist at this year's World Championships who is entered.

Shoma Uno, right, is the only men's medallist from Beijing 2022 due to be in Grand Prix action this season ©Getty Images

Uno, the reigning world champion, is set to appear at Skate Canada and the home NHK Trophy.

Olympic champion Nathan Chen of the United States is taking an indefinite break from figure skating and compatriot Vincent Zhou - the world bronze medallist - is also not entered.

Another high-profile absentee will be Japan's two-time Olympic gold medallist Yuzuru Hanyu, who recently retired.

Skate America is due to open the Grand Prix of Figure Skating season from October 21 to 23.

Events in China and Russia were cancelled over COVID-19 restrictions and the war in Ukraine, respectively, so have been replaced by legs in Britain and Finland.

In comments reported by news agency Kyodo, Kagiyama said he would target the National Championships in December for a return.