Olympic gold medallist and National Basketball Association (NBA) champion Lucious Jackson has died aged 80.

Jackson's wife Marva confirmed his death, caused by heart disease, occurred in Houston on Wednesday (October 12).

While playing for the University of Texas–Pan American, Jackson was a member of the United States side that achieved gold at the 1963 Pan American Games in São Paulo.

However, it was at the Tokyo 1964 Olympics where his career truly saw lift off.

Jackson helped the US go unbeaten in the Japanese capital, defeating the Soviet Union in the final.

The same year, Jackson was picked fourth overall in the NBA's draft by the Philadelphia 76ers.

Jackson, who was used either as a power forward or centre during, immediately made an impact, becoming an All-Star in his rookie season where he averaged 14.8 points and 12.9 rebounds.

In Philadelphia, he partnered with the great Wilt Chamberlain and together they made four consecutive trips to the Eastern Division finals.

This included winning the NBA title in 1967, ending a Boston Celtics run of eight straight championships.

Jackson scored 13 points and tallied 21 rebounds in the title-clinching game six.

That Celtics team was led by Bill Russell, who died in July aged 88.

Jackson spent his entire eight-year NBA career with the 76ers and retired in 1972.